Haley Johnson
MakerMarketing Manager at Mindup
Hey Hunters, I’m Haley 👋 I’m so stoked to introduce Mindup to help you lead better meetings! Our team previously built a much more expansive software tool specifically for consulting clients and we realized how drawn our users were to the meetings feature. We constantly received feedback on how easy and effective their meetings were while using that tool. So, in true startup fashion, we turned that customer feedback into a tool that’s available to everyone! We wanted to build a minimalist tool that had an intuitive experience and kept our users focused on what’s most important, and in my humble opinion, I think we’ve done it. 💃 We have a lot of opportunities ahead of us and our heads are brimming with ideas on how we can make Mindup more useful, but we want to hear from you. We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for our beta users’ feedback (if you’re here, thank you!!). 💜 So without further ado, we’re hungry for all feedback, questions, and ideas. Have at it!
Hey Product Hunters, like Haley said, it really is a pleasure to share Mindup with you all. Having worked at a number of large and small startups alike, I know firsthand that great meetings are rare...but they don’t have to be. I’ve seen the power of excellent, intentional meetings lead to better team collaboration, product breakthroughs, focus on the right work, better results, and more. Mindup was birthed out of that experience and we’ve already been hearing positive user feedback. But we need more, and our team can’t wait to hear what all of you have to say as you dig in and give it a whirl with one of your upcoming team meetings. Let us know what you think! 👂We’re all ears.
Looks neat! Good luck to all makers :-)
Good luck! Great work!