Mindstamp
Mindstamp
Create interactive videos in seconds
Mindstamp turns any video into an interactive experience by adding clickable buttons, hotspots, questions, lead capture, personalization, and more. Fully brandable, easy-to-use drag & drop editor, no video experience required!
Launched in
Marketing
Online Learning
Video
Mindstamp
About this launch
Mindstamp
Create Interactive Videos in Seconds ⚡️
Mindstamp by
Mindstamp
was hunted by
Brett Lindenberg
in
Marketing
,
Online Learning
,
Video
. Made by
Brett Lindenberg
and
andrewcbrooks
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
Mindstamp
is not rated yet. This is Mindstamp's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
6
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#65
