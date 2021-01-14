Mindstamp 2.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brett Lindenberg
Maker
Founder & CEO, Mindstamp 🎉
Hey Product Hunt! Brett, co-founder of Mindstamp, excited to be here 👋🏼 Big thanks to Chris for hunting us! *** Discount Code at bottom *** I started Mindstamp ~3 years ago with a vision of transforming videos from one-way, passive assets to interactive experiences that engage and can be measured + improved over time 📈 Video has historically been a “black box” with respect to viewer engagement. Once you share a video, you're left asking: - Did they watch your content? - Did they understand it? - Did they take the action you wanted them to? - What parts resonated? What parts fell flat? Mindstamp helps businesses answer these questions by turning their videos into interactive, engaging, trackable assets ⚡️ Add buttons + hotspots to drive actions, like opening a link or changing video time. Use questions that pause the video to collect information, including leads. Use variables and conditional logic to create dynamic, personalized viewing experiences. And much, much more 💫 With every view, we generate detailed analytics on who watched, what portions they saw, what they did, the answers they submitted and more. With this, businesses gain massive insight into their audience and their content, allowing them to increase their mission-specific ROI instantly! 💸 The best part? It’s dead-simple to use and it just works. Our customers constantly tell us how happy they are to have found a solution that sidesteps the heavy, expensive video editing tools that they are used to struggling with 🙅🏼♂️ We've helped hundreds of trainers, marketers, researchers, salespeople, entertainers, and others get more out of their videos. Now, just over two years since we first launched here on Product Hunt, we're ready to help YOU 👋🏼 You can try it for free at 👉🏼 https://mindstamp.io Drop in a link to one of your existing videos (Vimeo, Youtube, Wistia, Kaltura, Dropbox, etc) or upload a new one...Mindstamp works with all of them! 🖥 Then, use discount code PHFRIENDS for 15% off* any plan for life! 😎 * Redeemable until 3/1/2021 for new customers only
