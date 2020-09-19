Mindspace
Free learning platform with quick and simple crash courses.
Arclind Mindspace is a free self-learning platform with quick and simple crash courses for independent learners and creators. Know more about Mindspace from the announcement here.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Karthikeyan KC
MakerCreator of Mindspace and Swyde
I'm excited to showcase Mindspace here with you all. It's a simple to use crash course platform intended for self-learners who'd rather love to read more than to watch. No sign-up requirements, assignments, quizzes. Just you and the knowledge. And all contributions are licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 to help the authors preserve their communal interest and authorship. I'd love to hear your feedback. Join Mindspace and help build a community of casual learners and creators! :)
Share
Upvote (1)