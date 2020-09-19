  1. Home
Free learning platform with quick and simple crash courses.

Arclind Mindspace is a free self-learning platform with quick and simple crash courses for independent learners and creators. Know more about Mindspace from the announcement here.
Crash courses, Humans, and Mindspace - Karthikeyan KCRemember the first time calculus made sense? Or better, think about all the 'aha' moments you had since school or the day you started realizing that you are indeed a mass of flesh called the brain that is orchestrating a mesh of dependent bio-frameworks to consume information. Sounds quite joyful, right?
I'm excited to showcase Mindspace here with you all. It's a simple to use crash course platform intended for self-learners who'd rather love to read more than to watch. No sign-up requirements, assignments, quizzes. Just you and the knowledge. And all contributions are licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 to help the authors preserve their communal interest and authorship. I'd love to hear your feedback. Join Mindspace and help build a community of casual learners and creators! :)
