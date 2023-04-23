Products
Mindmaps Pro for Confluence

Mindmaps Pro for Confluence

Create tree charts in seconds to level up your documentation

Free Options
Embed
Add great charts to your wiki documentation in seconds! Share and collaborate with your peers and stakeholders to illustrate mind maps, tree and dependency charts inline directly within your Confluence documentation pages. Free for up to 10 users.
Launched in
Design Tools
SaaS
Illustration
 by
Mindmaps Pro for Confluence
About this launch
Mindmaps Pro for Confluence
Mindmaps Pro for ConfluenceCreate tree charts in seconds to level up your documentation
Mindmaps Pro for Confluence by
Mindmaps Pro for Confluence
was hunted by
Erik Unemyr
in Design Tools, SaaS, Illustration. Made by
Erik Unemyr
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
Mindmaps Pro for Confluence
is not rated yet. This is Mindmaps Pro for Confluence's first launch.
