MindGuide

MindGuide

AI Mental Health Counseling

Free
Embed
Ever feel like you just need to talk it out or get another perspective? MindGuide is a Mental Health assistant right in your pocket. Ask questions, get feedback, and get support as you try to become the best version of yourself.
Launched in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Health
 by
MindGuide
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"MindGuide is currently a beta piece of software so you can expect there to be a few bugs. I would love any feedback on how helpful the responses are as well as any future features you'd like to see added in! "

About this launch
MindGuide by
was hunted by
Ryley Randall
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Ryley Randall
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is MindGuide's first launch.
