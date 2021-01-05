Mindfulmeets (for Google Meet)

discussion
Hello Product Hunt, It’s Ben (and Karina & Tris) here, the makers behind Mindfulmeets. 👋 Mindfulmeets is a thoughtful browser extension for Google Meet (Zoom/Microsoft Teams support, soon!). It came about organically, having spent hours in video meetings and not feeling so great, productive, or motivated afterwards, our team designed Mindfulmeets to inject some health and fun into this new and permanent way of ‘remote’ working. After identifying the leading concerns employees had about video meetings and combining those with emerging research on digital health, we tinkered with and made various adjustments to the standard video conference interface. We’ve come up with something that will motivate employees to attend and enjoy video meetings, instead of fashioning cardboard cut-outs of themselves to attend in their place. THE FEATURES 🟣 Mindful Media: Video calls can’t solve the feeling of lack of connectedness and just being yourself, so we added GIFs and Emojis for you to share with everyone or just your fave colleague. 🟣 Mindful Profile: We often found ourselves on calls meeting new people and although we could see their names, we couldn’t remember what they did and which time zone they were in - parents in our team rejoice when they aren’t kept talking at ‘bedtime’. 🟣 Mindful Agenda: We created a built-in agenda to keep meetings relevant and to time. Less [Meet/Zoom/Teams] fatigue. 🟣 Mindful Reminders: Our meetings still overran, so we added in-meeting reminders that you can share with others in the call. The introverts in our team love this one, they can leave without fanfare. 🟣 Mindful New Tab: Even with calendar reminders, we still missed meetings so we made a timeline of your day on a beautiful new tab - you’ll see gaps between meetings and we’ll advise you on activities you can try to improve your wellbeing during your working day (soon). We're adding Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Firefox support as well as a raft of new features. I'm ready to listen to your feedback and ideas 🙏
