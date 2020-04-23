Mindful Affirmations v2

Discussion
Melcior Gaspar i Baltasar
Very helpfull!! Great
Great app and tool to stay in a positive spirit and work on yourself with regular focus on my affirmations. Repeating affirmations that make a difference and help is easy with this app. I found a good rhythm using it during my day and the categories make it easy to pick new areas like anxiety, self-esteem or other. Especially with this confinement going on and less sports I find attitude and mental work with affirmations and other techniques more important than ever. Good job guys getting this improved version out!
Hello Product Hunters! How is your quarantine going? We’re hopefully here to help you! We’re super excited to be launching V2 of Mindful Affirmations - we’ve done some nice design updates, and added new exciting features to get more and more delightful for our users :) For this version we have added Daily Quotes into the mix, in an effort to keep providing new, and motivating content every day. We have also removed the need to sign up in order to use the app - feel free to take your time to browse the app before you decide to commit :) We’ve also added German and French - so if these are your native languages - you’re in luck today! If you haven’t heard of Mindful Affirmations yet, here’s a quick background story(short version); While going through a rather blue time period a year or so ago, my therapist introduced me to affirmations as a tool to increase my self esteem, and start thinking more positively again. As I started looking more and more into it (and seeing the positive effects of it first hand), I was missing an easy way for me to access these. That’s how Mindful Affirmations App was born. Most of us have negative thoughts clouding our minds at some point during the day - may it be about stress, work (tell me one millenial that isn’t feeling overwhelmed at work), relationships, or a negative body image. Our aim is to help reducing these negative (and unnecessary) thoughts, and replacing them with positive, affirming thoughts, and hopefully help you cope with situations that would otherwise leave you feeling a bit down, or drained with energy. This can for example be particularly helpful during challenging times like right now, when it’s so easy to dig oneself down a hole of bad news! Mindful Affirmations is an iOS app that lets you listen to a series of affirmations, in order to help you increase positivity/productivity/self esteem, and decrease negative thought patterns. Our aim is to make positivity accessible, and easy for all - just keep it in the background while going about your day-to-day. An important side note before I finish - while we hope to spread joy and positivity with our app, this is not a tool that alone can cure symptoms of depression, or severe anxiety. If you feel like negative thoughts are interfering with your day-to-day I really really recommend seeking professional help - there is no shame, and it DOES help. If you’ve made it this far reading my maker comment - WELL DONE! We can’t wait to hear your feedback and get your thoughts on the updates! :) Lots of love and positive thoughts, Johanna & Joan PS: At this moment is only iOS but if you guys want to be the first ones to test the Android version, leave your email here https://mindfulaffirmationsapp.t... and we will invite you as soon as it's ready!
Thank you for your kind words Björn. We are really glad you are enjoying it :)
