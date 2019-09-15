Discussion
Hello Product Hunters! Feeling the Monday Blues? We’re here to help - we’re super excited to share our first project with you! It all started when moving to Barcelona - while I was enjoying the sunshine and the sea, I started feeling very overwhelmed by launching my new career as a freelancer, dealing with language barriers daily, the loneliness of being new in a city - all at once! Having nearly faced a burn-out in my previous role in London didn’t help, and I eventually decided to seek professional help. While going to therapy, I was introduced to affirmations as a tool to increase my self esteem, and start thinking more positively again. That’s when the idea was born. Quick side note before I tell you more about the app itself - while I’ve personally used affirmations as part of my therapy, and battling depression, Mindful Affirmations really is for everyone! Most of us have negative thoughts clouding our minds at some point during the day - may it be about stress, work (tell me one millennial that isn’t feeling overwhelmed at work), relationships, or a negative body image. Our aim is to help reducing these negative (and unnecessary) thoughts, and replacing them with positive, affirming thoughts, and hopefully help you cope with situations that would otherwise leave you feeling a bit down, or drained with energy. Mindful Affirmations is an iOS app that lets you listen to a series of affirmations, in order to help you increase positivity/productivity/self esteem, and decrease negative thought patterns. It’s a proven technique commonly used in Cognitive Behaviour Therapy - the idea of the app is basically that you will be able to listen to your affirmations in the background while doing daily, otherwise mundane, tasks such as commuting to work, brushing your teeth, or doing laundry. No need to set specific time aside, and no effort needed - the important thing is to create a daily habit, which we all know is easier when attached to another daily habit. Another important side note before I finish - this is not a tool that alone can cure symptoms of depression, or severe anxiety. If you feel like negative thoughts are interfering with your day-to-day I really really recommend therapy - there is no shame, and it DOES help. If you’ve made it this far reading my maker comment - WELL DONE! We can’t wait to hear your feedback and get your thoughts on the project! :) If you like it, there’s an Early Bird special price for the annual subscription! :) Lots of love and positive thoughts, Johanna & Joan.
