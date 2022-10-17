Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mind Tracker
Ranked #12 for today

Mind Tracker

Mood and health tracker

Free
We have launched the Mind Tracker service. Mind Tracker is an app to improve your mental state.
Launched in Android, Productivity, Tech +1 by
Mind Tracker
Switchboard
Ad
Work side-by-side, even when you’re not in the same room
About this launch
Mind Trackermood, health, mind, tracker, emotions, journal, design
0
reviews
29
followers
Mind Tracker by
Mind Tracker
was hunted by
Mikhail Fedosov
in Android, Productivity, Tech. Made by
Mikhail Fedosov
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Mind Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Mind Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#50