Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mind & Match
Mind & Match

Mind & Match

Find your ideal match, in a therapist.

Free
Embed
In the market for a new therapist? Mind & Match curates therapist recommendations for you, with customized bios and real time insurance lookups so you never have to filter through a cluttered directory again. Match with hundreds of therapists today!
Launched in
User Experience
Tech
Health
 by
Mind & Match
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking us out! We couldn't have gotten this far without feedback from our incredible users. If you have questions or thoughts on how to improve Mind & Match, reach out to us at hello@mindandmatch.com."

Mind & Match
The makers of Mind & Match
About this launch
Mind & Match
Mind & MatchFind your ideal match, in a therapist.
1review
13
followers
Mind & Match by
Mind & Match
was hunted by
Aditi Gaur
in User Experience, Tech, Health. Made by
Aditi Gaur
,
Megan Rozanski
and
Theron Mansilla
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Mind & Match
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Mind & Match's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-