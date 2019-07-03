Home
Mind Mapped
Mind Mapped
Create mind maps on the blockchain
Mind Mapped is an online tool built on the blockchain that allows you to create mind maps with a simple text editor format and a drag and drop node system
Discussion
Fraser Smith
Am I the only person who really wants to learn something about a product from its landing page? Instead of being dumped straight into a "Login with Blockstack" button and no other info.
