Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mind FM
Mind FM

Mind FM

Music to focus and sleep

Free
Mind FM keeps you focused or soothes you to sleep with LoFi/classical/electronic music and ambient sounds that are suitable for work, study, and rest.
Launched in Productivity, Music by
Mind FM
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Mind FM
Mind FMMusic to focus and sleep
0
reviews
4
followers
Mind FM by
Mind FM
was hunted by
Dominic Huang
in Productivity, Music. Made by
Dominic Huang
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Mind FM
is not rated yet. This is Mind FM's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#151