MinChat
MinChat
chat sdk to build in-app chat functionality within minutes
Chat sdk that enables you to build chat functionality into your app or website within minutes, saving you months of development time. Minchat also comes with prebuilt UI components.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
by
MinChat
MinChat
chat sdk to build in-app chat functionality within minutes
MinChat by
MinChat
was hunted by
Mundia
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
. Made by
Mundia
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
MinChat
is not rated yet. This is MinChat's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#124
