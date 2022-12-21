Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MinChat
MinChat

MinChat

chat sdk to build in-app chat functionality within minutes

Free Options
Chat sdk that enables you to build chat functionality into your app or website within minutes, saving you months of development time. Minchat also comes with prebuilt UI components.
Launched in API, Developer Tools, SDK by
MinChat
About this launch
0
reviews
6
followers
was hunted by
Mundia
in API, Developer Tools, SDK. Made by
Mundia
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is MinChat's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#124