Dan Hopwood
Hunter
Social media needs shaking up what with all the endless scrolling and wasting hours each day on unhealthy content... Minboso is a refreshing take that has a focus on wellness and being socially responsible, in order to ensure value add to peoples' lives instead of optimising for ad dollars. Check it out!
Maker
@dan_hopwood Thanks for sharing
Maker
I've had a lot of experience of other social platforms, particularly instagram, and experienced a lot of the negative issues first hand. I've witnessed others spending upwards of 10 hours a day on Instagram and it's time for something different. We designed Minboso so you can't follow people, only topics, so the balance of power is given to real experts. We have also committed to a pledge to never finance the app through native in-feed ads or highly targetted ads, so that we don't have to rely on getting users addicted to maximise revenue. Any questions please fire away.
