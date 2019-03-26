Log InSign up
Minaal Rolltop & Crossbody Bags

All-new bags to help you stay in flow.

Minaal's new Rolltop and Crossbody bags are built for journeys where you need to stay mobile, streamlined, and ready to move at a moment's notice. This is our 3rd Kickstarter, having delivered both previous on-time to all backers. 👍
Derek Shanahan
Derek ShanahanMakerPro@dshan · Three Hex, Cloud Unicorn
Whoop whoop – stoked to finally get these two new bags live with Minaal, who cut their teeth on Kickstarter twice before (delivered product to backers on time for each). 🚀 Minaal's a fully remote, bootstrapped company so this launch involved 7 people in 7 countries around the world. This expands Minaal's bag line from two to four, with these two designed to keep you mobile, streamlined, and ready to move at a moment's notice. The video alone is worth checking out. 📺
