Mina Protocol

Ali Ahmed
Hunter
Co-founder & CEO, Robomart
Mina is about to launch its protocol. The team is backed by some prominent investors. They claim that their entire blockchain is and will always be the size of a few tweets. If true that would give them a monumental advantage over incumbent blockchains that are seemingly ever expanding in size and slowness. Once live, anyone with a smartphone will be able to run a node to verify transactions. Seems like we're getting the real world version of Silicon Valley's Pied Piper :)
