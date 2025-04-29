Launches
MiMo
MiMo
Xiaomi's Open Source Model, Born for Reasoning
Upvote 60
Open-source (Apache 2.0) LLM series 'born for reasoning.' Pre-trained & RL-tuned models (like the 7B) match o1-mini on math/code. Base/SFT/RL models released.
Launch tags:
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
MiMo
Xiaomi's Open Source Model, Born for Reasoning
60
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
MiMo by
MiMo
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
MiMo
is not rated yet. This is MiMo's first launch.