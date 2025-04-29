Subscribe
Xiaomi's Open Source Model, Born for Reasoning
Open-source (Apache 2.0) LLM series 'born for reasoning.' Pre-trained & RL-tuned models (like the 7B) match o1-mini on math/code. Base/SFT/RL models released.
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

About this launch
Xiaomi's Open Source Model, Born for Reasoning
