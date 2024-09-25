Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
MIMO
MIMO
Advanced video-to-video model by Alibaba
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
MIMO, a generalizable model for controllable video synthesis, can Mimic anyone anywhere in complex Motions with Object interactions
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
MIMO
Koop.ai
Ad
Satisfy SOC compliance & insurance requirements in one tool
About this launch
MIMO
Advanced Video-to-Video Model by Alibaba
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
MIMO by
MIMO
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on September 26th, 2024.
MIMO
is not rated yet. This is MIMO's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report