Mimir

Mimir

Get mentorship from AI clone of your idols.

Mimir is a platform where you can get mentorship from AI clones of famous personalities. Explore the wisdom of our virtual mentors and gain personalized insights and advice.
Launched in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Spirituality
Mimir
About this launch
Mimir
Mimir - Get mentorship from your idols. From past or present.
2 reviews
23
followers
Mimir by
Mimir
was hunted by
Saramsha Dotel
in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Spirituality. Made by
rameshh pathak
,
Avishekh Shrestha
,
Saramsha Dotel
,
Anusandhan Pokhrel
and
Barun Pandey
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
Mimir
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Mimir's first launch.
