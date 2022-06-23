Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mimic 3
Mimic 3
Privacy-focused neural text-to-speech (TTS) engine
Free
Mimic 3 is Mycroft’s newer, better, privacy-focused neural text-to-speech (TTS) engine. In human terms, that means it can run completely offline and sounds great. To top it all off, it’s open source.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Internet of Things
,
GitHub
by
Mimic 3
About this launch
Mimic 3
Privacy-focused neural TTS engine
Mimic 3 by
Mimic 3
was hunted by
Michael Lewis
in
Open Source
,
Internet of Things
,
GitHub
. Made by
Kris Gesling
and
Michael Hansen
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Mimic 3
is not rated yet. This is Mimic 3's first launch.
