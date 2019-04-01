Mimble is effortless saving with rewards from top brands. Automatically set aside money and earn free coffee, pizza, smoothies, and much more as you watch your savings grow! Every saving milestone is a new reward, starting with your first deposit.
Chad HuberMaker
Hi PH family! We built Mimble to empower people with money by making saving as rewarding as spending because current tools were either boring or cost more than their value. Today is the launch of a major pivot: automatic rewards for saving. That means that all of our users get rewards from brand partners simply for saving. To use Mimble, all you need is a phone and a US bank account as a funding source. We can connect directly to the 15 largest banks, but work with any bank account via ACH. We all know we should be better at saving. Building up our savings is a great way to do everything from avoiding debt to going on vacations to feeling financially secure. For the first time, with Mimble, that’s just as rewarding as spending. It’s time to have your cake and eat it too ;) Empower your finances with Mimble.
