Million Dollar Metropolis

Hey everyone! Thanks to @leandro8209 for helping me out with this. I'm the developer for this product, and it's a bit unconventional, so I'll briefly summarize: Some of you may have heard of the "Million Dollar Homepage" from 2005. A student made a website that was comprised only of a single, 1000 by 1000 image where he sold pixel "real estate" to advertisers. It was a weird idea, but eventually advertisers bought pixels to form images to advertise their product, and the developer ended up reaching his million-dollar goal. If you're interested, you can read more about it here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th..., but the takeaway is that a novel concept can attract attention, and advertisers want to catch some of that attention, and as it grows it gets more attention, etc. What I've built is a new twist on that original idea where you can buy ads in a cyberpunk 3D metropolis. I wanted to create an environment that was stimulating and dynamic, like Times Square or Blade Runner. Personally, I also wanted to get better at 3D development, and even make games, and I thought the web platform and computer hardware had advanced enough that one can create compelling experiences that "just work", and are highly sharable and accessible. I started out on this over a year ago, and gave up when it didn't reach my expectations. A few months ago I started it up again and rewrote it from scratch. I wanted to make it responsive and smooth on desktop and lower-end mobile hardware too, so most of my time was spent optimizing and figuring out different performance bottlenecks. I plan to make the website more interesting by adding more features and graphical effects, like flying cars or holographic projections, or maybe even some sort of multiplayer component. If you have any cool ideas or adjustments you would make, let me know! Thanks P.S. You can use the URL https://milliondollarmetropolis.... for 20% off any ad! The price is reflected when you proceed to checkout.
