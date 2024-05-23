Launches
Million

Speed up your website by 70%

Free
Introducing Million Lint 1.0: A VSCode extension that automatically fixes slow React code for you! It's like ESLint, but for performance!
Open Source
User Experience
Software Engineering
Million by
Aiden Bai
in Open Source, User Experience, Software Engineering. Made by
Aiden Bai
,
John Yang
and
Nisarg Patel
. Featured on May 23rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 11th, 2023.
