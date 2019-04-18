Million is an all-in-one workspace for all your tasks, notes and important ideas. Use lists, kanbans, charts, tables and dozens of other elements to supercharge your daily productivity.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
noaMaker@noagld · Making
Hey PH, I created Million as all-in-one solution to the millions of notes, tasks, plans and ideas we all have but never know how to organize and track. After nearly a year in development Million is ready to launch. Million is supported on macOS, Windows and Linux and can be synced across all of your devices. All feedback and criticism is welcome. I hope Million makes your life easier and you enjoy using it everyday. Use coupon code PRODHUNT20 at checkout to get 20% off Thank you ProductHunt community.
Upvote Share·