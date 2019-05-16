Millie is a mobile app for charitable giving. Each week, we match you with new nonprofits personalized to your giving habits and you choose where your philanthropy dollars go with a simple swipe.
Reviews
Pros:Cons:
love gifting money w/ clever cards on app for any occasion-esp great way to teach kids about giving
Looking forward to searching all us non profits -says its coming soon
We have introduced Millie as a reward in our Brownie Points corporate reward program. Customers love it because they can donate the money to the charity of their choice not one the company designates to match toEllie and Efi has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Rachel KlausnerMaker@rachelklausner · Founder @ Millie
Hi, PH! I’m Rachel, the founder of Millie (https://getmillie.com/). Millie is a charitable giving app that connects people with the nonprofits they care about. 🤦♀️When I looked back at my own giving in 2018, I felt like a fraud. I didn’t donate to causes I was passionate about, but instead gave most of the money I had set aside for charity to peer campaigns run by friends. I wanted to be thoughtful about where I allocate my charitable dollars, and to easily connect with the organizations I’m backing. And so Millie was born. 💡Each week, we match you with three nonprofits geared towards your demonstrated giving habits. When you find one you support, simply swipe to donate. It’s that simple. 💃About Me: product designer by trade, I’m based in Boston and backed by a rockstar team. We are so proud to be partnered with 100+ of the top nonprofits in the U.S. and their work motivates us every day. 🥰🙏👇Have thoughts about Millie? We’d absolutely love your feedback and questions! Ask away.
