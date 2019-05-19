Log InSign up
Mille for German

Learn German words and pronunciation

Mille is an app that consists of the 1,000 most common German words.

Each flashcard includes one German word and one expression (click on the card to see the translation).

Pronunciation is available for every single phrase (recorded by native speakers).
Amedeo
Amedeo@amedeodamore · Head of Product, Hot Topics
Hi Mark, this sounds interesting. Any plans for an iOS version?
