Get app
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Milky Plant
Milky Plant

Milky Plant

Fresh plant milk in minutes

Payment Required
The Milky Plant makes homemade plant milk as easy, fast, and fun as possible. Plus, you’re in control of what goes in your milk. No preservatives or additives, just 100% delicious plant milk every time.
Launched in
Home
Hardware
Food & Drink
 by
Milky Plant
About this launch
Milky Plant
Milky PlantFresh Plant Milk In Minutes
0
reviews
Milky Plant by
Milky Plant
was hunted by
Clara-Marie Eloy
in Home, Hardware, Food & Drink. Featured on December 20th, 2023.
Milky Plant
is not rated yet. This is Milky Plant's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-