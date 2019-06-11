Log In
Milkshake

Milkshake is an iOS app that creates fun, swipe-able, gorgeous websites designed for Instagram's mobile browser. It's an easy and beautiful new way to create a web presence.
Turn your link in bio into an Insta website, and do it all from your phone!
Collis
Hey there!! 👋 Milkshake is a brand new product launching today for early access users ahead of our full scale July marketing launch. We're super excited to see what you all think of it, and to see the sites you make! The Milkshake team is one of Envato's innovation teams working on new products in the DIY creative space (you might also have seen our Mixkit launch earlier this year!) We hope you enjoy the product - be sure to let us know any feedback!
Aaron Rutley
Milkshake looks awesome!
