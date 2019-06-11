Reviews
Hey there!! 👋 Milkshake is a brand new product launching today for early access users ahead of our full scale July marketing launch. We're super excited to see what you all think of it, and to see the sites you make! The Milkshake team is one of Envato's innovation teams working on new products in the DIY creative space (you might also have seen our Mixkit launch earlier this year!) We hope you enjoy the product - be sure to let us know any feedback!
Pro
Milkshake looks awesome!
