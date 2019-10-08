Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Milk Icons
Milk Icons
Beautifully designed vector icons
Design Tools
Icons
Milk Icons are a library of over 1,000 static icons and 300+ animated icons crafted on a 25 px grid.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
24 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
2 Reviews
5.0/5
Peter Simos
Hunter
These look great! Are you adding more to the animated set anytime soon?
Upvote
Share
12 hours ago
lindsay elizabeth
These icons are sweet
Upvote
Share
11 hours ago
Send