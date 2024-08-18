Subscribe
Highlight the key moments of your life
Important life updates get lost in the crowd of social media platforms. milestones lets you create a portfolio to share what truly matters to you. You can add your own milestones or embed posts from different social media platforms.
Social Network
Social Media
About this launch
milestones by
was hunted by
Utku Sen
in
Social Network
Social Media
. Made by
Utku Sen
. Featured on September 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is milestones's first launch.
