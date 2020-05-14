Milestone Motivator Shopify App

Discussion
Zlatko Bijelic
Maker
Hey guys Z here from Tako Agency. My team and I created created the Milestone Motivator app to help merchants get EXCITED about their business, every day. As merchants ourselves, we know it can be tough to stay motivated every. single. day. We all need a little push every now and then! We designed the Milestone Motivator app to help keep ourselves on track, and it worked so well we're sharing it with you, too! Here are a few things you can do with the app: --- Set goals for sales, products, and traffic --- Choose from a series of pre-set milestones related to overall store sales, specific product sales, and traffic, and customize them to your unique goals. For example: "I want to have ______ sales from ______ to ______." "I want to have 10 sales from 6/1/2020 to 6/14/2010." "I want to have ______ [product name] sales every ______ days." "I want to have 5 Bad Daddy Bomber Jacket sales every 30 days." "I want to have ______ unique site visits in the next ______ months." "I want to have 1,000 unique site visits in the next 3 months." --- Reward customers for helping you reach those milestones --- Set up an email to be automatically sent to the customer who helps you cross the finish line of a specific sales or product goal. (We've provided a template to get you started!) Reward them with a surprise discount, personalized thank you, freebie, or another fun goodie. This is a fantastic opportunity to foster loyalty and brand enthusiasm by expressing your appreciation! Who wouldn't be thrilled to receive an unexpected surprise in their inbox? For example: "Hey Lindsay! Thanks for shopping with [MERCHANT]. You're receiving this email because, unbeknownst to you, we've been running a little contest here internally--and YOU just helped us reach a major milestone! YEAH! As a token of our appreciation, please use code DISCOUNT30 for 30% off your next purchase. (Who knows, we might even throw in a free gift too--we're THAT excited.) Thank you for your loyalty Lindsay!" --- Stay motivated every day! --- Track your progress, celebrate the wins, and check out the "Best Practices" tab for tips and tricks from industry experts to help you stay on track. The Milestone Motivator app is easy to use and it's quick to get started. There is a free version of the app, if you decide to give it a test run I would would love to know your thoughts!
