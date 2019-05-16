Milanote iPhone app

Milanote is an easy-to-use tool to organize your ideas and projects into visual boards. Add notes, images, links and files, organize them visually and share them with your team. The Next Web described Milanote as “The Evernote for creatives”.
Ollie Campbell Co-founder/CEO @ Milanote
Hey Product Hunt—Milanote CEO here! An iOS app has been our #1 request since we launched Milanote way back in 2017, and to be honest it's kind of ridiculous that it's taken us this long to release one. But hey—better late than never right? 😆 If you're looking for a simple way to save notes, images and links on your phone, we've got you covered. Think Evernote, Bear and a million similar apps. But the real magic happens when you log in to Milanote on your desktop computer and start organizing your content into visual boards. Milanote was been designed to feel like working on a wall in a creative studio—all of your notes, images, links, tasks and files laid out in a shareable visual workspace. It's fast, flexible and fun to use—check it out! We'll be online all day to answer any questions, so ask away! 😊
Alfred Lee@alflee
Congrats, Milanote! This was highly anticipated! And worth the wait. The iPhone app is well thought through and refined. I was really hoping for iPad support as well though. Hope that is being worked on!
Ollie Campbell Co-founder/CEO @ Milanote
@alflee Thanks Alfred! iPad support is definitely on the roadmap for the future 😊
