Milanote for iPad
Ranked #10 for today
Milanote for iPad
Organize your ideas and projects into visual boards.
Milanote helps you organize your ideas and projects into beautiful visual boards. Sketch ideas, collect inspiration and organize tasks on the go with the new iPad app.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
by
Milanote
About this launch
Milanote for iPad by
Milanote
was hunted by
Brett Warren
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Marisa Tjoe
,
Brett Warren
,
Sande Harsa
,
Ollie Campbell
,
Isaac Williams
,
Glenn Allen
,
Gavan Chan
and
Marc Clancy
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Milanote
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 87 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2017.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#42
