Milanote for Android

Milanote is an easy-to-use tool to organize your ideas and projects into visual boards. Add notes, images, links and files, organize them visually and share them with your team. The Next Web described Milanote as “The Evernote for creatives”.
Discussion
Ollie Campbell
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 3 years and almost 10,000 votes on our public feature poll later, we finally have an Android app! 😅 Just like our iPhone app, it's all about saving notes, images and links on the go. But the big difference from Bear, Evernote etc is that you can log in on the desktop and organise your content into beautiful visual boards. We think this combination makes Milanote pretty unique ... it's been designed to match the way creative people think and work (visually!) We'll be online today to answer questions so fire away! And before you ask, yes an iPad app (with a full 2D canvas) is next on our list 😀
Martin Streicher
Martin Streicher
I manage everything with Milanote
Dawid Kania
Dawid Kania
Will the Android app get a dark mode soon?
Ollie Campbell
Maker
@neolit1 it's on the list!
eMeRiKa
eMeRiKa
I'm using it, not for work but personally. Great project and app. Just the price is a little expensive as a personal software.
