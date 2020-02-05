Milanote 2.0

Discussion
Ollie Campbell
Maker
Hey Product Hunt—Milanote co-founder here! Milanote was created to replicate the feeling of working on a wall in a creative studio—visual, tactile and sometimes a bit messy (in a good way!). If you've ever found Evernote/Trello/Notion a bit linear or restrictive, then this might be the tool for you! Three years to the day after our first launch on PH we've released our biggest ever update to the product, including: - A fresh new look for the UI - Dark mode (!) - Lots of awesome new templates (we now have over 100!) - Simple built-in image editing tools - Coloured backgrounds for boards - Performance improvements so that editing your boards is faster than ever Not to mention my personal favourite: fancy 3D effects when you drag things around! Drove the developers nuts with this one 😅 Anyway, hope you like it and let me know if you have any feedback! 😊
