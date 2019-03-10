Miit is a location based social utility that makes it easier to connect with people around you who share your interests and values.
This is an early stage development version for your testing and feedback, with new features and fixes still being rolled out.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrew CurnowMaker@arjcdaily · Founder, Miit.co
Trawling for those elusive first users. Building a platform that does a better job of getting people to engage in the real world. You know that feeling you get when you hang out with your real friends. Demetricated. Ad-free. With privacy features baked in that might be anti-viral at first but hopefully product a better experience in the long run. Still a work in progress. All feedback welcomed.
Upvote Share·