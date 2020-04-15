Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Bogdan Glushko
Maker
Hello everyone! 👋 MightyForms 2.0 is here with more powerful features and more geared towards helping businesses grow. Let me break that down - we’ve got: A fully customizable builder for traditional and multi-step forms, with unique URLs. 🔥 🔥 Logic Rules that can Show or Hide fields according to a previous answer Google Tag Manager and Analytics integration.🔥 MightyForms is a free form builder. Though we also have paid plans so we can have the means to keep improving it. Check out our special offer for everyone here at Product Hunt. Thanks again to @chrismessina for hunting this product. :)
Upvote (4)Share