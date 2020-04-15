  1. Home
MightyForms 2.0

Powerful forms that capture leads and automate workflows

Collect information with beautiful and responsive online forms. MightyForms drag & drop form builder makes it easy to create and automate web forms you can customize to the last pixel.💪😎
• Free Form Templates
• Form Integrations
• Real-time Data Capture
Hello everyone! 👋 MightyForms 2.0 is here with more powerful features and more geared towards helping businesses grow. Let me break that down - we’ve got: A fully customizable builder for traditional and multi-step forms, with unique URLs. 🔥 🔥 Logic Rules that can Show or Hide fields according to a previous answer Google Tag Manager and Analytics integration.🔥 MightyForms is a free form builder. Though we also have paid plans so we can have the means to keep improving it. Check out our special offer for everyone here at Product Hunt. Thanks again to @chrismessina for hunting this product. :)
Love how smooth it is to create professional-looking forms! And finally, a form builder with Tag manager integration 🙌
Dead simple to create, dead simply to embed (my preferred method). The forms are clean and nice, the system is robust and sophisticated. MightyForms is my go-to now.
