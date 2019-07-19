Log InSign up
Mighty Mink Autocorrector

Autocorrector for Google Docs, Slides & Sheets

Autocorrect has been on Microsoft word,  pages and even on your phone, for ages. But google docs doesn't have an equivalent feature. Mighty Mink brings this missing feature to docs, slides & sheets. Mink will join your file and actively correct your mistakes.
Sethu Senthil
Sethu Senthil
Maker
Hey hunters, I created this product to help students all around the world to type more efficiently without needing to worry about those traumatizing red or blue lines. As a 15yr high school student myself, I've tested it among my classmates and received their feedback to further improve Mighty Mink. I'll try to launch the source code on GitHub in a few days. If you have any questions or suggestions feel free to throw it below! I'll try my best to answer them all!
