Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏻 Thank you so much to the amazing @katmanalac for hunting us! ❤️ We’re James, Felipe, and Bernard, founders of Mighty Health (www.mightyhealth.com/gift), a personal coach that helps people over 50 become healthier through exercise, nutrition, and wellness. ** Why we built this: On this Father’s Day, we thought some of you might be in the same position as we are, worrying about our parents and loved ones, wanting to do more to help out in these challenging times. A few years ago, my dad was rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery. Though he luckily survived, this was quite the wakeup call—he had to change his lifestyle habits immediately, or else he’d have to deal with painful, worsening chronic issues for the rest of his life. These changes—exercise, nutrition, sleep, and reducing stress—are hard as is, but even more so for folks over 50. Most wellness apps are designed for motivated millennials, making them feel less relatable to older adults. They don’t take into account evolving health needs, joint issues, or technical limitations. And because our older loved ones are at higher risk of COVID complications due to their age, they won’t be able to return to gyms for the foreseeable future. That’s why we started Mighty Health. ** How Mighty Health works: Everything is designed intentionally for people over 50: 💁🏻♀ Coaching: A personal coach keeping them motivated through SMS, providing a real human relationship 💪🏼 Exercise: At home workout videos that are easy on the joints, led by top-rated certified trainers 🥗 Nutrition: A personalized plan and grocery list designed by cardiologists for heart health 🚨 Reminders: Preventative health checkup notifications (based on their age and gender) and medication reminders 🎉 Celebrations: Texts to family members about milestones in the program so you can celebrate together Our app is simple to set up and use, accommodating large and high contrast text. We chose SMS for coaching because it’s a more familiar medium, like texting with your family. Dr. Bernard Chang, our medical co-founder, is the Vice Chair of Research at Columbia University’s Department of Emergency Medicine and leads our team of physicians, trainers, and coaches who develop our plans and content. These plans are optimized for health goals specific to people over 50, such as losing weight to prevent chronic diseases, becoming stronger/decreasing joint pain, or reducing their risk of heart disease. On average, 85% of our users stick to our plans for at least 12 weeks and lose ~10 pounds. Here's a note from one of our members, Elizabeth: "Mighty Health has empowered me to meet goals that I never thought I’d meet. I not only met my weight goal, but I lowered my cholesterol by 50 points and my triglycerides by 90. I’m stronger than I have been in a decade." We’d love for you to check out our website at www.mightyhealth.com/gift and are eager to hear your feedback and ideas below. Feel free to reach out directly at james@mightyhealth.com as well! ** Exclusive deal for Product Hunters: If you have a parent or loved one in mind, we're offering 50% off all gift memberships with the promo code HUNT - especially if you’re looking for a last minute Father’s Day gift 😉 We’re also available internationally!
Mighty Health has a great concept and great minds behind it. I think this product will help many people take charge of their health again.
Very proud of the team behind this app and all the effort that they have put in for this launch. It's great to see the elderly being the central focus of the company's mission as we wish all of our older loved ones to be in great health and live prosperously!
I got Mighty Health as a gift for my parents and they love it!! The nutrition content is great, and it especially helps them feel better about their health during quarantine. Awesome app and team!
Awesome idea. Talking directly to a human is the only way it would work for my father in law. When describing this to my wife she said her father is needing something like this. Shame it's just in English now. But I'll keep an eye opened for your updates! :)
