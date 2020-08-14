Midnight Pub

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Michaël Sokol
Maker
Midnight is a side project I’ve been working on for the past year. Figuratively, it aims to be the web equivalent of your local pub. a place you can go to and talk about your day with strangers or friends. then when you leave, it doesn’t follow you home. think of it more as a speakeasy actually - hidden from the outside world but very warm inside. It's not there to scale. It's there for all of us to write and have a good time. Come have a virtual beverage with us!
