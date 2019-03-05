Online color schemes registry for Midnight Lizard browser extension.
Accessible, contrast, colorful and dark color schemes for all websites.
Here you can find, install and rate your favorite color schemes.
Pavel AgarkovMaker@_pavel_agarkov · Full-stack web-developer
Hey makers and hunters! My name is Pavel Agarkov. I am a full-stack web developer who's passionate about accessibility on the web. Originally I've developed Midnight Lizard web extension to improve text contrast and shade bright backgrounds on the pages. While doing so I accidentally invented dark mode as well since the existing math was good enough to automatically adapt to any background brightness level. Today I want to present you my new website with a color schemes registry. There you can find and install more color schemes for Midnight Lizard web extension. In the future users will be able to publish their own color schemes as well.
