Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Midjourney V5.2
Midjourney V5.2
Improved aesthetics, sharper Images & a new zoom out feature
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Improved aesthetics, coherence, text understanding, sharper images, higher variation modes, zoom-out outpainting, and a new /shorten command for analyzing prompt tokens!
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Digital Art
by
Midjourney V5.2
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Midjourney V5.2
Improved aesthetics, sharper Images & a new Zoom Out feature
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Midjourney V5.2 by
Midjourney V5.2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Digital Art
. Made by
David Holz
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Midjourney V5.2
is not rated yet. This is Midjourney V5.2's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report