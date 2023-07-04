Products
Home
→
Product
→
Midjourney Prompt Flatrate
Midjourney Prompt Flatrate
Pay-per-prompt is sooo 2021 - join the Netflix of prompts
A subscription-based prompt club, offering over 1000 Midjourney and 5000 ChatGPT prompts to fuel your project. Customizable and affordable, with endless inspiration to unleash your creativity.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Promptflat
About this launch
Promptflat
One Club - All Prompts
Midjourney Prompt Flatrate by
Promptflat
was hunted by
Fred | Notion Punk
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Fred | Notion Punk
and
Philipp Stelzel
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
Promptflat
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on May 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
