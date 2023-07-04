Products
Midjourney Prompt Flatrate

Midjourney Prompt Flatrate

Pay-per-prompt is sooo 2021 - join the Netflix of prompts

A subscription-based prompt club, offering over 1000 Midjourney and 5000 ChatGPT prompts to fuel your project. Customizable and affordable, with endless inspiration to unleash your creativity.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Promptflat
About this launch
PromptflatOne Club - All Prompts
2reviews
206
followers
Midjourney Prompt Flatrate by
Promptflat
was hunted by
Fred | Notion Punk
in Design Tools, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Fred | Notion Punk
and
Philipp Stelzel
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
Promptflat
is rated 4.5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on May 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-