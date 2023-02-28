Products
Mictoo
Ranked #19 for today
Mictoo
Get automated meeting notes and AI summary
Record with one click or upload a file, you can get automatic transcription in real-time. Mictoo also use GPT Open AI to generate meeting summary, action items and follow-ups that you can share.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
by
Mictoo
Emma
The makers of Mictoo
About this launch
Mictoo
Get Automated Meeting Notes and AI Summary
2
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Mictoo by
Mictoo
was hunted by
Matt
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
Matt
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Mictoo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Mictoo's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#128
