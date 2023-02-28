Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mictoo
Mictoo
Ranked #19 for today

Mictoo

Get automated meeting notes and AI summary

Record with one click or upload a file, you can get automatic transcription in real-time. Mictoo also use GPT Open AI to generate meeting summary, action items and follow-ups that you can share.
Launched in Web App, Productivity, Meetings by
Mictoo
Emma
Mictoo by
Mictoo
was hunted by
Matt
in Web App, Productivity, Meetings. Made by
Matt
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
