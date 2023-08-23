Products
Home
→
Product
→
MicroZAccess
MicroZAccess
Setup Super Secure Remote Access in 2 mins
Upvote 42
Secure network access alternatives to VPNs with multi-fold improvement in Security through a defense-in-depth with ease of management.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
+2 by
MicroZAccess
About this launch
MicroZAccess
An Uncomplicated Zero Trust Secure Access to your Network
MicroZAccess by
MicroZAccess
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Palani murugan
and
Murugavel Muthu
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
MicroZAccess
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is MicroZAccess's first launch.
