  1. Home
  2.  → Microsoft Vision Model

Microsoft Vision Model

A state-of-the-art pretrained ResNet-50 model

Artificial Intell...
Microsoft Vision Model ResNet-50 combines web-scale data and multi-task learning to achieve state of the art.
Measured above by the mean average score across seven popular computer vision benchmarks.
Available to everyone for free.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
💬
Be the first to comment