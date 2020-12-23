  1. Home
  2.  → Microsoft To Do + Samsung R...

Microsoft To Do + Samsung Reminder

Remember it all with Microsoft To Do and Samsung Reminder

Task Management
#4 Product of the DayToday
You can now sync your reminders on Samsung Reminder app with To Do. It’s a great way to access your phone reminders created from Bixby, calls, notes, messages, etc. on PC and browser apps of To Do, Outlook and Teams.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Rohit Jaiswal
Maker
PM @ Microsoft To Do
3 ways on how you can get the best out of Microsoft To Do and Samsung Reminder partnership 🎉 1. Capture reminders from Bixby voice assistant and manage them wherever you are, on PC or web with To Do, Outlook, and Teams. 2. Create reminders from missed calls and complete them on PC via Your Phone app 3. Create tasks/reminders from Samsung Notes, Messages, or browser and complete them on your laptop where you usually complete your work. Bonus tip: Access your reminders on Outlook web and Drag-&-drop them into your calendar to block time.
Share