Microsoft To Do + Samsung Reminder
Remember it all with Microsoft To Do and Samsung Reminder
discussion
Rohit Jaiswal
MakerPM @ Microsoft To Do
3 ways on how you can get the best out of Microsoft To Do and Samsung Reminder partnership 🎉 1. Capture reminders from Bixby voice assistant and manage them wherever you are, on PC or web with To Do, Outlook, and Teams. 2. Create reminders from missed calls and complete them on PC via Your Phone app 3. Create tasks/reminders from Samsung Notes, Messages, or browser and complete them on your laptop where you usually complete your work. Bonus tip: Access your reminders on Outlook web and Drag-&-drop them into your calendar to block time.
