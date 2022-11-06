Products
Microsoft PowerToys
Microsoft PowerToys
More productivity on Windows
Microsoft PowerToys is a collection of tools that help you to be more productive, some of the utilities highlighted: Always on Top, Image Resizer, Color Picker, Text Extractor from image, File Explorer Add-ons and more.
Windows
Productivity
GitHub
Microsoft PowerToys
Microsoft PowerToys
More productivity on Windows
Microsoft PowerToys by
Microsoft PowerToys
Orlando Fernando Marconi
Windows
Productivity
GitHub
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Microsoft PowerToys
is not rated yet. This is Microsoft PowerToys's first launch.
10
1
#8
#246
