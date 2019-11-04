Deals
Microsoft Power Virtual Agents
Microsoft Power Virtual Agents
AI driven virtual agents by Microsoft
Windows
Bots
Provide exceptional support to customers and employees with AI-driven virtual agents. Easily create and maintain bots with a no-code interface.
Microsoft launches Power Virtual Agents, its no-code bot builder
Microsoft today announced the public preview of its Power Virtual Agents tool, a new no-code tool for building chatbots that's part of the company's Power Platform, which also includes Microsoft Flow automation tool, which is being renamed to Power Automate today, and Power BI. Built on...
